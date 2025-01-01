- Home
New Blatant US- British Aggression on Yemen
By Staff, Agencies
US and British warplanes conducted on Tuesday new aggression on the Yemeni capital Sana’a.
The three aerial assaults targeted the September 21st Park, located in the northwestern part of Sana’a, which previously housed the First Armored Division on Tuesday.
US and British military aircraft also targeted the al-Ardi complex in Sana'a's al-Safiyah District, as well as the May 22nd Military Industrial Complex in al-Thawra District, with eight airstrikes.
The United States Central Command [CENTCOM] confirmed the latest American-British aggression, saying its forces have conducted multiple “precision strikes” against targets in the Yemeni capital province of Sana'a and other regions across the Arab country over the last 24 hours.
Mohammed Abdul-Salam, spokesman of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement, noted that the aggression against Yemen represents "a blatant violation of the sovereignty of an independent state and comes in support of ‘Israel’".
He also affirmed that "Yemen will continue to defend itself against any aggression and remains steadfast in supporting Gaza."
