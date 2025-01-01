Imam Khamenei: Media more Influential than Military in Determining Outcome of Conflicts

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei underscored the unparalleled role of media amid ongoing conflicts worldwide, calling for more innovative work to improve the national outlets.

The Leader made the remarks on Tuesday in a message before a media conference in Tehran attended by the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting Organization and its directors.

Imam Khamenei said the ability to properly convey a message and tell the truth played a more influential role than military means in determining the victor of the battlefield.

“You are well aware of the unparalleled role of the media and publicity in the existing global conflicts – which is more than any time,” the Leader stated.

His Eminence further mentioned that “Today, one’s victory is determined by the ability to convey one’s message and narrative of reality.”

“We must double down on precision and innovation in this crucial arena.”

Head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting [IRIB] Peyman Jebelli has expressed the state television’s unflinching support for the media belonging to the resistance front amid the brutal Israeli onslaught against the besieged Gaza Strip.

Peyman Jebelli, the IRIB chief, has already expressed the state television’s unflinching support for the media belonging to the Axis of Resistance under the existing circumstances in Gaza.