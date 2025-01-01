Yemeni Forces Target “Israeli” Ben Gurion Airport, Power Station, and US Aircraft Carrier

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni Armed Forces have launched several operations against “Israeli” and US targets in occupied territories and off the coast of Yemen. These actions, conducted in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, also respond to the American-British aggression on Yemen.

Brigadier General Yahya Saree, spokesperson for Yemen's military, announced on Tuesday that Yemeni missile units successfully struck “Ben Gurion” International Airport, situated 20 kilometers [12 miles] southeast of “Tel Aviv”, using a Palestine-2 hypersonic ballistic missile.

Additionally, Yemeni forces targeted a power station south of occupied Al-Quds [“Jerusalem”] with a Zulfiqar ballistic missile. The Zulfiqar, known for its radar-evading and highly maneuverable design, boasts a range exceeding 2,000 kilometers [1,242 miles]. Saree confirmed that both strikes achieved their intended objectives.

The Yemeni military also carried out a coordinated attack on the USS Harry S. Truman, a United States Navy aircraft carrier. Using kamikaze drones and cruise missiles, the operation thwarted an imminent US airstrike on Yemen. Saree emphasized that this offensive met its goals and effectively prevented the planned assault.

Saree further stated that Yemeni military divisions have enhanced their combat preparedness to counter threats from US and “Israeli” forces. He reaffirmed Yemen’s commitment to supporting Palestinians and responding to aggression on Gaza until the siege is lifted.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has actively targeted ships associated with “Israel”, the United States, and the United Kingdom, aiming to halt the genocidal war on Gaza. These operations have disrupted “Eilat” port in the south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic losses for the “Israelis.”

Since October 7, 2023, when Palestinian resistance groups launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Yemen has openly supported the Palestinian struggle against “Israeli” occupation. Yemeni Armed Forces have declared that their attacks will persist as long as the ground and aerial assaults on Gaza continue.

The ongoing aggression has led to catastrophic consequences in Gaza, with at least 45,541 Palestinians, primarily women and children, killed and another 108,338 injured since the war began.