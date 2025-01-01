Rebuilding the Northern Settlements: “Avivim”, “Metula” and “Manara” Designated as “Red Zones”

By Al-Ahed News

One year and three months after settlers were evacuated from northern occupied Palestine due to the war with Hezbollah—referred to by the Zionist occupation authorities as "Iron Swords"—the “Israeli” newspaper “‘Israel’ Hayom” has unveiled the comprehensive plan to facilitate their return.

The newspaper reported: "According to the outlined plan, the return is set to begin by the end of February, following the conclusion of the 60-day ceasefire with Hezbollah, contingent on the security situation." It added, "Despite the ceasefire announcement five weeks ago, only about a quarter of the settlers have returned to their ‘homes’. In settlements near the border, the situation remains particularly precarious. For instance, in ‘Metula,’ only about 20 residents have returned. Conversely, settlements farther from the border, such as ‘Liman’ and ‘She’ar Yashuv,’ have witnessed higher return rates."

The plan details two grants aimed at encouraging the settlers’ return: a relief grant of 15,000 “shekels” per family to compensate for damage to homes incurred during their absence and a return grant of approximately 15,000 “shekels” for adults and 8,000 “shekels” for children. "This means a family with two children could receive up to 50,000 ‘shekels’," the journal noted.

The plan also considers young families who opt to delay their return until the end of the academic year. These families will continue receiving a daily housing stipend, which will not be deducted from the return grant. Meanwhile, older families without children in educational institutions who decide not to return will forfeit the return grant.

The newspaper highlighted a significant update to the plan: "Three settlements—‘Metula’, ‘Manara’ and ‘Avivim’—are expected to be officially designated as ‘red zones.’ Residents of these settlements will be permitted to remain outside the area, with state funding, until local infrastructure and services are fully restored." This update acknowledges the extensive destruction these settlements endured during the war. Additionally, the Ministry of Finance is exploring the possibility of reopening educational institutions with a reduced number of students, bypassing standard Ministry of Education requirements to expedite the return of families.

Despite the detailed nature of the plan, the newspaper revealed that many settlers remain apprehensive and uncertain. A resident of “Kiryat Shmona” voiced concerns over the lack of communication, stating: "They don’t talk to us. We have no idea what’s happening." Similarly, a source within the security establishment attributed delays in finalizing the plan to the necessity of verifying that the security situation ensures settlers can safely return to their residences.