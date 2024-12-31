Gaza’s Misery: Rainstorms Flood Displaced Tents, Urgent Pleas to Save Children

By Staff, Agencies

The Civil Defense in Gaza reported on Tuesday that it has received hundreds of distress calls from forcibly displaced residents whose tents and shelters have been flooded by heavy rainfall, with many pleading for urgent help to rescue their children.

The Civil Defense stated in a press release that since yesterday, it has received numerous distress calls from displaced citizens whose tents and destroyed homes have been flooded by rainwater.

"Our teams are only able to evacuate citizens from their flooded shelters to other locations, which are often unsuitable for housing, leaving them exposed to the elements in the open, under torrential rain and freezing temperatures," the statement read.

The Civil Defense called on humanitarian organizations and the international community to urgently assist in relocating these families to proper shelters, particularly those in Gaza City’s central camps, as well as in Khan Younis, Rafah, and west Deir al-Balah.

It also appealed to people of conscience to join efforts in providing immediate aid to prevent further suffering.

The death toll from severe cold and freezing temperatures among forcibly displaced Palestinians has risen to seven, the Government Media Office in Gaza reported on Monday, warning that this figure is expected to increase as the ongoing weather conditions continue to worsen.

In a press release, the Media Office emphasized the dire situation facing forcibly displaced families, whose homes were destroyed by “Israeli” airstrikes, leaving them vulnerable to the

"We have repeatedly warned about the dangers of the approaching weather depressions, the winter season, and cold waves coinciding with the catastrophic reality our people are enduring," the statement read. It described the ongoing destruction of homes, the killing of civilians, and the forced displacement as contributing to a level of suffering unparalleled in recent memory.

The press release further warned of continued heavy rainfall and cold waves, which are expected to persist over the coming days. These conditions pose an imminent threat to the lives of the displaced, who are seeking shelter in inadequate tents that fail to provide protection from the severe weather.

"The cold is a major danger to those already suffering due to the occupation’s crimes," the office said.

The Gaza Media Office strongly condemned the “Israeli” occupation for its actions, which have driven the region into an ongoing humanitarian catastrophe.

The statement held the “Israeli” government fully responsible for the humanitarian disaster in Gaza, also criticizing the US administration, and European nations including Britain, Germany, and France, for supporting the “Israeli” actions. It called for immediate international action to end what it described as a genocide against Palestinians.

The Palestinian news agency Wafa reported on Monday the death of a one-month-old infant, Ali al-Batran, due to the extreme cold. He was the twin brother of Jumaa, who had passed away the day before from similar conditions. Ali's death marks the sixth infant fatality due to the cold in the past week alone.

Medical sources have confirmed that the ongoing cold snap has taken a devastating toll on Gaza's infants. Just days earlier, four newborns, aged between 4 and 21 days, died as a result of the freezing temperatures.

Dr. Muhammad Abu Afash, Director of Medical Relief in Gaza's northern region, warned that the situation is dire, with infants and children dying daily due to the extreme cold weather. He highlighted the severe shortage of necessities, including food, baby formula, blankets, and clothing.

Abu Afash pointed out that what is happening now in Gaza is the humanitarian disaster that officials had previously warned about,” stressing that if nothing changes, entire families could freeze to death in their tents.

The “Israeli” occupation forces have continued their airstrikes and artillery bombardments for the 452nd consecutive day, committing numerous attacks on civilian areas and intensifying the humanitarian crisis. The siege on Gaza has left over 90% of the population forcibly displaced, with thousands of casualties still trapped under rubble. Despite global calls for ceasefires and humanitarian aid, the entry of fuel and essential supplies remains severely restricted, further exacerbating the already catastrophic situation.