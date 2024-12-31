- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Hezbollah MP: Lebanon’s Resolve in Defending Sovereignty and Embracing Unity
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In his speech at the ceremony honoring martyr Ahmad Faqih at the Al-Mujtaba [AS] Complex, Dr. Ali Fayyad, a member of the Loyalty to the Resistance bloc, emphasized the challenges and dangers of the current phase.
Below are excerpts from Dr. Fayyad’s speech at the honorary ceremony:
We do not deny the difficulty, danger and exceptional nature of this phase, especially in light of the relentless “Israeli” violations that have exceeded all boundaries. These transgressions are carried out blatantly in front of the international community and with the backing of the Americans, who not only shield the enemy’s actions but also seek to leverage them for political gains.
It must be clear that Lebanon is neither weak nor an easy target, nor is it a lawless land. The state of anger and frustration among our people is intensifying and is on the brink of spiraling beyond any control in confronting the enemy.
Lebanon’s priority at this stage is to protect the ceasefire and ensure the complete withdrawal of the “Israeli” forces from Lebanese territory within sixty days, in accordance with the executive procedures document. This priority stems from the pressing need to shelter the displaced, initiate the reconstruction process, and engage positively with the commitments made by the Lebanese government. These commitments are expected to lead to the restoration and preservation of Lebanese sovereignty in its entirety. The resistance remains steadfast and resilient, holding firm to its will to confront and repel “Israeli” aggression.
We view this phase as one of waiting, anticipation and testing new paths that, thus far, have proven to be fraught with obstacles and failures. Nevertheless, we are granting these paths an opportunity to achieve tangible results.
We are fully aware of the magnitude of the profound changes that have impacted Lebanon and the region. Yet, the resistance remains the cornerstone of stability and the foundation upon which the nations of the region rely in their fight against “Israeli” brutality and their pursuit of freedom and sovereignty.
Amid these unfolding events, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to the path of resistance and to the journey of building a state rooted in national unity. At the same time, we emphasize the necessity of fulfilling the presidential election away from any approach that fosters confrontation or provocation.
The excessive and unjustified “Israeli” practices have exceeded all limits, undermining any illusion that nations could forgo their right to resist or their capacity to defend their existence, rights and sovereignty.
Comments
- Related News