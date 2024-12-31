Hezbollah Official: We Won’t Allow the Enemy to Occupy Our Land Even If It Means Bloodshed

By Staff

The Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council, Hajj Mahmoud Qamati, said that promises and commitments are constants that characterize the group and its leadership. He emphasized the party's commitment to these constants.

“There are red lines that we will not allow to be crossed, including the Resistance’s weapons as well as the reconstruction, restoration, and shelter funds,” Qamati told Lebanon’s Al-Manar TV.

He pointed out that “when our partner in the homeland and their behavior serves the enemy's interests, he will lose our interest.”

“We do not want the help of whoever comes to help Lebanon with conditions that affect the Resistance,” he pointed out. “America and France must understand that we will not allow our red lines to be crossed, and we are ready for all possibilities.”

“If we are patient today, it is for the sake of our people and our commitment to the word we gave to make way for the mediators,” he added. “We will commit to patience for 60 days. The 61st day is another day, and things will change; the existing forces will become occupation forces, and we will deal with them on this basis.”

Qamati stressed that the Resistance is present, strong and prepared.

"The Americans rushed to stop the war after the ‘Israeli’ enemy was fatally wounded."

The Deputy Head of Hezbollah's Political Council stressed that "all the capabilities of the Resistance and its missile stockpile are still there, and we continued to launch missiles until the last moment of the war.”

"We were patient with the violations for the sake of the people who returned to their villages in the south, and today they are demanding that we respond to these violations."

He pointed out that "as for the agreement, there should either be a commitment from everyone or none."

"Our environment demands that we act, and it is impossible for us to allow the occupation of lands and the construction of settlements on them."

He stressed that "talking about disarmament leads the country to chaos, and our political program is convergence and dialogue."

Regarding the presidency, Qamati said, "We announced our keenness to elect a president for Lebanon on the specified date, and we are doing everything we can to achieve that."