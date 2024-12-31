The Disturbing Truths of American Society

By Mohamad Hammoud

The United States often portrays itself as a beacon of peace and happiness, a land where children are protected and opportunities abound for everyone. Hollywood plays a significant role in shaping this narrative. However, behind this polished façade lies a disturbing reality that reveals a society grappling with deep-rooted issues of violence, exploitation, and injustice. This essay aims to expose the darker aspects of American life, focusing on child pornography, sexual abuse of children, and the pervasive issue of sexual assault against women.

The Alarming Reality of Child Pornography

One of the most horrifying aspects of American society is the prevalence of child pornography. According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children [NCMEC], law enforcement received a staggering 36.2 million reports of suspected child sexual exploitation in 2023 alone. This represents a significant increase from previous years. Consequently, the FBI has increased its focus on these crimes, and in 2023, the Bureau reported that there were over 1,450 arrests related to child pornography offenses.

The content of the videos that these offenders possessed was horrifying. Addicted offenders held thousands of images and videos showing infants and other children being tortured while sexually assaulted.

Unlike other offenders, child pornographers are not typical criminals. They are often highly educated white individuals who occupy trusted positions within society and usually do not have a criminal history. Some of them are community leaders, churchgoers, engineers, and educators.

Examples of these predators include Larry Nassar, a former USA Gymnastics doctor, and Jeffrey Epstein, a prominent financier. As a doctor, Nassar abused hundreds of young female athletes for years under the guise of medical treatment. Epstein, a financier with connections to the elite, including politicians like former US President Bill Clinton and former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak, trafficked underage girls to assault them with his powerful friends.

The Prevalence of Child Sexual Abuse

Beyond child pornography, the sexual abuse of children remains a pressing concern in the United States. The US Department of Health and Human Services estimates that approximately 700,000 children are victims of abuse each year, with a significant percentage suffering from sexual abuse. Additionally, the National Child Abuse and Neglect Data System [NCANDS] reported that 9.1% of substantiated child maltreatment cases involved sexual abuse, indicating a troubling trend that continues to affect the most vulnerable members of society. The long-term effects on victims can be devastating, leading to mental health issues such as PTSD, depression, and substance abuse [RAINN, 2023].

Sexual Assault and Harassment in Colleges

The issue of sexual assault extends beyond childhood, affecting countless women in various settings, including colleges and universities. According to the Association of American Universities [AAU], 1 in 4 undergraduate women experience sexual assault during their college years. Additionally, according to RAINN, 13% of all students experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation [RAINN, 2023]. The majority of these assaults occur during the first few months of the academic year, a period known as the "Red Zone" [RAINN, 2023]. Despite the prevalence of these crimes, many incidents go unreported due to fear of retaliation or lack of trust in the justice system.

In addition to formal educational institutions, workplaces are also rife with sexual harassment. The number of sexual harassment charges filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission [EEOC] has increased significantly. In fiscal year 2023, the EEOC reported 31,354 charges of harassment, a 28% increase from the 24,430 charges filed in fiscal year 2022.

According to the National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey [NISVS], about 43.6% of women in the United States experienced some form of sexual violence in their lifetime. This marks the highest number of harassment charges in the last 14 years. Victims often face significant emotional and psychological consequences, leading to long-lasting trauma that can affect their personal and professional lives.

Cultural and Societal Implications

The alarming statistics regarding child pornography, child sexual abuse, and sexual assault against women paint a grim picture of American society that many people overlook. Despite the country's self-image as a land of opportunity and justice, these issues suggest a systemic failure to protect the most vulnerable. The normalization of violence and exploitation, as well as the failure to adequately address and prevent these crimes, reflects a broader cultural problem.

Hollywood, while often portraying noble characters fighting against evil, can inadvertently contribute to the desensitization surrounding these issues. Films and television shows that glamorize violence or sexual exploitation can shape societal attitudes, leading to a diminished sense of urgency in combating these crimes. The media's focus on sensationalism rather than the profound human suffering caused by these issues can further perpetuate a cycle of ignorance and inaction.

Conclusion

The United States may present itself as a model of peace, prosperity, and justice, but the stark reality is that many citizens live in fear of violence, exploitation, and abuse. The statistics surrounding child pornography, child sexual abuse, and sexual assault against women paint a troubling picture of a society that often turns a blind eye to its darkest corners. It is imperative to create a culture that prioritizes the safety and well-being of all individuals, especially the most vulnerable among them. Only by acknowledging and addressing these harsh realities can the United States hope to achieve the true ideals of justice and equality it so fervently claims to uphold.