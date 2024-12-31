Until Aggression Ends: Yemen Targets “Israeli” Ben Gurion, Power Station with Hypersonic Ballistic Missiles

By Staff

The Yemeni armed forces issued the following statement:

In support of the oppressed Palestinian people and their mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth supportive stage in the battle of the Promised Conquest and Holy Jihad and within the framework of retaliating to the “Israeli”, American and British aggression against our country, the missile force of the Yemeni Armed Forces carried out two specific military operations.

The first operation targeted the “Israeli” Ben Gurion Airport belonging in Occupied Palestinian Yaffa with a hypersonic ballistic missile of the type Palestine 2.

The other operation targeted the power station south of occupied Al-Quds using Zulfiqar ballistic missile.

The two missiles successfully hit their targets.

These two operations coincided with a joint operation by the naval force, missile forces, and the UAV force of the Yemeni armed forces that targeted the American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman with a large number of drones and cruise missiles while the American forces were preparing to launch a major air attack against our country.

The operation successfully achieved its goals, and the American air attack that was being prepared on our country was thwarted by the grace and support of Allah.

The Yemeni Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, have completed raising the combat readiness of a number of military units to confront any “Israeli” or US threats seeking to prevent Yemen from performing its religious, moral and humanitarian duty towards the Palestinian people.

The operations of the Yemeni Armed Forces will not stop until the aggression on Gaza is stopped and the siege is lifted.