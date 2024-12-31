Sheikh Damoush: Funding for Shelter & Restoration Secured, Confidence in Resistance won’t Be Shaken

By Staff

The Deputy Chairman of Hezbollah’s Executive Council, Sheikh Ali Damoush, said Hezbollah is emerging from the destructive war while funding for shelter and restoration is being secured from the money sent by Iran to the Lebanese people. He asserted that all the campaigns to cause confusion will not affect the people’s confidence in their resistance.

In a meeting to announce the stages of implementing the "Promise and Commitment" campaign that addresses the effects of the Zionist aggression on Lebanon, Sheikh Damoush said that reconstruction is a national responsibility, but this does not exempt the state from its responsibilities. He pointed out that the Secretary-General of Hezbollah, His Eminence Sheikh Naim Qassem, formed a committee to supervise the reconstruction process.

“There is a precise survey process being undertaken by specialized technical entities such as ‘Maamar’ and ‘Arsh’ companies in the affected areas, and we have given priority to housing families whose homes were completely destroyed,” he said.

He added that another priority is renovating partially destroyed homes for their occupants to return to, explaining that Hezbollah has a shelter program for border villages.

He addressed the people of these villages by saying, “We will rebuild them, God willing.”

“The aid will reach everyone who deserves it as quickly as possible, within the timeframes we have committed ourselves to in order to complete this national project,” Sheikh Damouch stated and expressed his hope that "the owners of apartments, shops, and furniture stores will reduce the rents and furniture prices, out of compassion for the people so that they can manage their affairs.”

“We started working during the war by conducting initial surveys, and as soon as the war stopped, we began the first phase by forming more than 145 specialized teams to survey the damage. These teams include more than 3,000 people, including 1,250 engineers and 300 data entry personnel, and more than 100 centers were opened,” he explained.

“The survey process is now in its final quarter, and more than 90% of the surveys have been completed in Beirut, the Bekaa, and Mount Lebanon, and 80% in the south, except for the villages that are still subject to security conditions.”

"Compensations are being paid to the affected persons, and payments are being delivered to their owners at a pace that is more difficult than we expected.” He noted that this stage also includes disbursing rental and furniture assistance to damaged homes according to the degree of damage.

The deputy chief of the Executive Council reassured people that “the funds for shelter and restoration are being fully secured, and all the campaigns to cause confusion will not affect our people’s confidence in their resistance,” revealing that “the funding is being secured from the money of the Iranian people who extended a helping hand to the Lebanese people. We thank them and thank Imam Khamenei for his love and affection towards Lebanon.”

He thanked the Iranian people and leadership, the Iraqi government, people and religious authority, and all the brotherly and friendly countries that want to help in the reconstruction.

He told the Lebanese people, “This project has begun, and we will complete it. With your cooperation, we will return home with our heads held high.” He noted that “this project was launched under the title ‘Promise and Commitment’. We tell our people that Sayyed Nasrallah’s promise, Sayyed Safieddine’s plans, and Sheikh Qassem’s commitment will be fulfilled. Your homes will be more beautiful than they were.”

Sheikh Damoush continued: "No matter what we offer to our people, we will not be able to give them what they deserve. These people deserve that we exert all efforts to preserve their dignity, and we are able to succeed in this new challenge." He stressed that Hezbollah proves the victory of reconstruction over destruction and the victory of resistance over aggression.

“We tell those who bet that Hezbollah would not compensate those affected by the war that their bets have failed. Hezbollah is rising from the clutches of a destructive war, proving the honesty of its promise and to declare, as in every challenge, that it stands by its people who have not abandoned the resistance.”

Sheikh Damoush stressed the need to proceed with "this project with all will, determination, and strength," affirming that the resistance will succeed in this battle as well. He stated that this stage and what is being accomplished is thanks to the blood of the martyrs and the arms of the mujahideen who left a land to be rebuilt.