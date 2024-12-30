Report: HTS Assigns Key Military Roles to Foreign Mercenaries in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham [HTS], the new rulers in Syria, have granted key military positions to foreign militants, including individuals of Uyghur, Jordanian and Turkish origins, sparking concerns among Syrian citizens and foreign governments.

According to two Syrian sources cited by Reuters, out of nearly 50 military roles announced by the HTS administration’s defense ministry on Sunday, at least six were allocated to foreign nationals.

Analysts suggest that appointing foreign militants to high-ranking official roles could raise alarm about the long-term intentions of the HTS leadership.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in 2011, thousands of foreigners have joined militant groups operating in the country.

On December 8, HTS led a swift offensive from its northwestern Syria stronghold, taking control of Damascus and declaring the end of President Bashar al-Assad’s rule.

The surprise advance brought the militants to the capital in under two weeks.

The HTS administration has repeatedly asserted its commitment to respecting the rights of all religious sects and communities in Syria.

However, concerns persist as the situation remains fluid and fragile. Sectarian tensions continue to simmer, exacerbating political instability and posing risks of further clashes, especially against minority groups facing increased pressure under the new administration.

The development comes as regional dynamics, already impacted by “Israeli” policies in the Middle East, remain fraught with instability.

While HTS's consolidation of power adds a new layer of complexity, the implications for the region, including its neighbors, remain to be seen.