Pezeshkian: Iran Advocates Peace and Unity in the Muslim World amid ’Israeli’ Threats

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian emphasized the Islamic Republic's commitment to promoting peace and security across the region and the Muslim world, asserting that this approach is at the core of the country’s foreign policy.

During a meeting in Tehran with Oman’s Foreign Minister Said Badr al-Busaidi on Monday, Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's policy of fostering relations with neighboring and Muslim countries.

He condemned the actions of the "criminal" "Israeli" regime, accusing it of exploiting regional and inter-Muslim divisions to inflict harm.

Pezeshkian praised the deep-rooted ties between Tehran and Muscat, describing their relations as a model for constructive collaboration.

He underscored the importance of continuing and expanding bilateral cooperation, announcing plans for a joint economic committee session in Muscat in the near future.

He noted that both nations are taking proactive steps to implement previous agreements and explore new opportunities for collaboration.

The Omani foreign minister, in turn, reaffirmed the strength of Oman’s ties with Iran, emphasizing that they are grounded in mutual trust and goodwill.

He called for further enhancement of these relations, adding that Oman’s commitment to fostering ties with Iran is unwavering and based on mutual respect.

Earlier on Monday, Foreign Minister Badr al-Busaidi held discussions with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and participated in a joint press conference.

Araghchi emphasized the shared interests and commonalities between Iran, Oman, and the majority of regional countries regarding regional issues.

He highlighted the collective call for independence and stability in Syria, underscoring the importance of regional unity in the face of challenges, particularly those posed by the "Israeli" regime.