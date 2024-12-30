Five Palestinians Die in ’Israeli’ Custody within 24 Hours

By Staff, Agencies

Five Palestinians abducted from the besieged Gaza Strip have died in "Israeli" prisons within 24 hours, raising alarm among human rights organizations and amplifying calls for international accountability.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Society [PPS] and the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs identified the deceased as Ashraf Abu Warda, Mohamed Rashid Said Al-Akka, Samir Al-Kahlout, Zuhair al-Sharif, and Mohammed Labad.

According to reports, Akka died under torture in the Negev prison on Sunday. His family revealed that he was abducted on November 15, 2023, while fleeing south from "Israeli" attacks in northern Gaza. Akka, a father of 10, had no prior health conditions.

Kahlout, abducted from Kamal Adwan Hospital on October 25, 2024, had undergone liver and kidney removal surgery and was in urgent need of intensive care. Due to severe shortages of medical supplies, he succumbed to his condition in an "Israeli" jail on November 3, 2024. He was the father of three.

Sharif, a father of six, was abducted on October 7, 2023, and died in "Israeli" detention on October 18, 2023. His family stated that he had no previous health issues.

Labad, the father of eight, was detained on November 18, 2024, while fleeing with his family from "Israeli" attacks in northern Gaza. Suffering from liver cirrhosis and diabetes, he died in "Israeli" custody on November 27.

Abu Warda's death occurred under unclear circumstances at the "Israeli" Soroka Hospital on Sunday.

The PPS and the Commission described the deaths as part of a broader humanitarian disaster and reiterated warnings that the "Israeli" entity is systematically targeting Palestinian detainees. They emphasized that these fatalities constitute yet another crime in the ongoing record of "Israeli" brutality against Palestinians.

The organizations stressed the urgency of time in determining the fate of detainees and called on international human rights bodies to take effective measures to hold "Israeli" leaders accountable for their atrocities.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 54 Palestinians have been killed during "Israeli" custody—the highest number in the history of the Palestinian prisoner movement. Thousands of Palestinians continue to suffer under systematic "Israeli" crimes, including torture, starvation, sexual and physical abuse, and medical neglect.

As of December 2024, more than 10,300 Palestinians are held in "Israeli" jails, including 90 women, at least 345 children, and 3,428 administrative detainees. Many families in Gaza remain unaware of the fate of their abducted relatives, as "Israeli" authorities reject most petitions for information.

Investigations by independent bodies and media have revealed that many individuals previously declared missing were either detained in "Israeli" facilities or had died in custody, underscoring the systemic lack of transparency and accountability.