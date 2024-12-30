Lebanese MP: Hezbollah Essential for Defending Lebanon’s Sovereignty against ’Israeli’ Aggression

By Staff, Agencies

Lebanese lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah has highlighted the pivotal role of the Hezbollah resistance movement in countering potential threats from the "Israeli" entity, emphasizing that addressing "Israeli" aggression requires a unified national stance.

“Calls to rely solely on UNIFIL [United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon] and state institutions to manage security in southern Lebanon are misleading. Resistance is essential to safeguarding sovereignty and preventing [‘Israeli’] occupation,” Fadlallah stated on Monday.

He stressed the importance of a unified national response to "Israeli" aggression, with shared responsibility among the state, official institutions, and political forces.

The Lebanese parliamentarian noted that Lebanon is fully complying with the ceasefire agreement, but warned that the fragile situation cannot persist indefinitely.

“‘Israel’ will not achieve through indirect means what it failed to accomplish militarily. Our fighters will not permit further occupation. The Lebanese state, international monitoring committees, and UNIFIL must assume responsibility, as ‘Israel’ continues to impose its actions,” he said.

Fadlallah criticized those advocating for leaving Lebanon’s defense entirely to the government and international bodies, asking, “How will you protect Lebanon's sovereignty in the next 60 days? Resistance is the only effective defense.”

The ceasefire with Hezbollah, which "Israel" was forced to accept after suffering heavy losses over almost 14 months of fighting, came into effect on November 27. Despite the truce, "Israel" failed to achieve its military objectives in Lebanon. The agreement is set to last for 60 days, with the aim of reaching a permanent cessation of hostilities.

Under the agreement, an international monitoring committee, headed by the United States, is overseeing the ceasefire's implementation.

However, the "Israeli" military continues to violate the truce. On Saturday, "Israeli" forces committed 11 breaches of the ceasefire agreement with Hezbollah, bringing the total number of "Israeli" violations to 330 since last month.

By December 27, the "Israeli" military had violated the ceasefire at least 319 times, citing the pretext of “facing threats from Hezbollah.”

According to Lebanon’s Health Ministry, at least 32 people have been martyred and 38 injured in "Israeli" attacks since the ceasefire's implementation.

Hezbollah has maintained its role in supporting Palestinian resistance in Gaza. Just a day after "Israel" launched its campaign of genocide in the besieged territory in October 2023, Hezbollah began launching retaliatory operations against "Israeli" targets in occupied lands.