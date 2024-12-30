More than 64% of ‘Israelis’ are Dissatisfied with Bibi’s Gov’t

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” public opinion poll revealed widespread dissatisfaction with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, with the majority supporting the resignation of the “Israeli” military's Chief of Staff and the “Shin Bet” head.

A public opinion poll indicated that 64% of “Israelis” are dissatisfied with the performance of Netanyahu's cabinet and that the premier's Likud party has experienced a slight decline in support compared to the previous poll.

The survey, conducted online by Kan Channel to mark two years since the formation of the “Israeli” government, revealed that 46% believe that the “Israeli” military's Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi and Shin Bet Chief Ronen Bar should resign from their positions.

A couple of weeks ago, “Israeli” media reported that Halevi is expected to step down by the end of February 2025.

Regarding mandatory conscription in the “Israeli” military, 68% supported imposing mandatory service on all “Israelis”, including the ultra-Orthodox community.

Meanwhile, 17% favored maintaining the current system, which exempts the ultra-Orthodox.

On the potential dismissal of the government's legal advisor, Gali Baharav-Miara, 38% of respondents supported her removal, while 41% opposed it.

When asked about opening a criminal investigation against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s wife, Sara Netanyahu, on suspicion of witness harassment following revelations aired in the Uvda program, 54% of respondents said "yes," 23% said "no," and 23% were uncertain.

Furthermore, the poll found that 77% of respondents supported forming an official inquiry committee into the events of October 7, and 70% favored holding general elections after the war concludes.

Earlier in December, Netanyahu's ruling coalition downed a proposal in the Knesset to establish an official inquiry committee into "Israel's" October 7 failures.