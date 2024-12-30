WHO Urges End to ‘Israeli’ Attacks against Gaza Hospitals

By Staff, Agencies

The World Health Organization [WHO] has called for an end to deadly “Israeli” attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip, where the health system has collapsed due to a genocidal war.

In an X post on Monday, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus renewed his call for a Gaza ceasefire after the “Israeli” occupation army targeted the al-Ahli Arab and al-Wafaa hospitals in Gaza City, martyring seven people in the latter.

“Hospitals in Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat,” he said.

“We repeat: stop attacks on hospitals. People in Gaza need access to health care. Humanitarians need access to provide health aid. Ceasefire!”

On Friday, “Israeli” forces stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza’s northern city of Beit Lahia, set fire to the facility, and detained more than 240 people, including dozens of medical staff, among them its director Dr. Hussam Abu Safia.

The violent raid shut down the last major functioning health facility in northern Gaza and forced the displacement of patients and medics.

The WHO chief called for the immediate release of Abu Safia, whose whereabouts are unknown.

Calls are growing for the immediate release of the Kamal Adwan Hospital director, forcibly detained by “Israeli” forces following his heroic resistance in the face of the entity’s aggression.

He also noted that the critical patients at the Kamal Adwan Hospital were moved to the Indonesian Hospital which is itself out of function.

The WHO and partners had delivered basic medical supplies, food and water to the Indonesian hospital in Beit Lahia and transferred 10 critical patients to al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, he said, adding that four patients were detained during the transfer.

“We urge ‘Israel’ to ensure their health care needs and rights are upheld,” Ghebreyesus said.

“Seven patients along with 15 caregivers and health workers remain at the severely damaged Indonesian Hospital, which has no ability to provide care.”