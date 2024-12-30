Hamas: ‘Israel’ Obstructing Truce Talks as Gaza Genocide Rages

By Staff. Agencies

The senior official of the Hamas resistance movement, Osama Hamdan, confirmed that “Israel” has been sabotaging the talks aimed at securing a ceasefire deal in the Gaza Strip by refusing to completely withdraw its occupation forces and end it genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.

Hamdan further underlined that Hamas has shown “maximum flexibility” regarding the issue of “Israeli” captives, provided that the “Tel Aviv” stops its Gaza onslaught and occupation and facilitates the reconstruction and relief projects.

However, he added, “Israel” continuously reneges on the agreements made during the ceasefire negotiations.

Hamdan also noted that the resistance group expects not only positive messages but also a tangible action from the US administration to promote a Gaza truce deal.

Hamas “has engaged with mediators, Turkey, and other parties to garner an international stance that would force the occupation to implement a ceasefire,” he said.

“The destruction and the terrible suffering of our people due to the cold and hunger raise questions about the existence of the international system.”

The Hamas official further emphasized that “Israel” is attacking hospitals in an attempt to eliminate the Palestinian presence in the region.

The medical sector in the Gaza Strip symbolizes the steadfastness of the Palestinian people and their desire to live, he said.

Elsewhere in his interview, Hamdan said “Israel’s” claims about the collapse of the resistance were proven false.

He also criticized the ongoing military campaign launched by the Palestinian Authority [PA] in the northern West Bank, urging the security forces to confront the “Israeli” occupiers instead of resistance fighters.