Iran, Oman Voice Support for Syria’s Integrity

By Staff, Agencies

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman expressed their countries’ identical views on the situation in Syria, calling for the protection of Syria’s independence and territorial integrity.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart in Tehran on Monday, Foreign Minister of Oman Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi said he is delivering a written message from the sultan of Oman for the Iranian president.

He said the message stresses the expansion of relations between Muscat and Tehran and highlights the importance of efforts to fulfill the interests of the two nations and the region.

Pointing to the negotiations on the regional developments, specifically the situation in Syria and Lebanon, Al Busaidi said Oman and Iran oppose interference in the internal affairs of the other countries and hold the common view that the independence, territorial integrity and sovereignty of Syria must be respected.

For his part, Araqchi said Tehran and Muscat have common views on the regional affairs.

He said extensive talks have been held with the Omani foreign minister about the situation in Palestine, the Israeli regime’s crimes, and the developments in Syria.

“Regarding Syria, we (Iran and Oman) share views on the protection of its territorial integrity, non-interference in the affairs of that country, and respect for all parties and faiths. Our stances are identical with those of Oman. We call for security in Syria and, of course, demand an end to the occupation of Syrian territories,” the top Iranian diplomat said.

Asked about Oman’s role in the exchange of messages between Iran and the third parties, Araqchi said Oman has been always ready to help improve relations between Iran and other countries.

Hailing Oman’s role in the nuclear negotiations, Araqchi said that no message has been exchanged during the Omani foreign minister’s current visit to Iran.

He added that the exchange of messages will take place via the embassy of Switzerland whenever necessary.