NYT: ‘Israel’ Struggling to Contain Yemeni Missiles

By Staff, Agencies

The New York Times reported that the “Israeli” entity is struggling to contain the material and humanitarian damage resulting from the Yemeni Armed Forces’ extensive missile strikes against the occupied Palestinian territories.

The daily passed the observations in an analysis titled, ‘Israel’ Struggles to Halt Attacks from Yemen, Once Off Radar.

“‘Israel’ is being challenged by intensifying attacks” by the forces in Yemen, which is situated some 1,000 miles [1,609 kilometers] away from” the occupied territories, it said.

The Yemeni forces, it said, are “keeping them [the ‘Israelis’] up at night — literally — with a string of attacks…and challenged by a lack of precise intelligence on the whereabouts of the forces’ leaders and weapons stores, ‘Israel’ is struggling to stop them.”

The forces have markedly intensified their pro-Palestinian strikes against the territories and other “Israeli” targets.

The brutal military onslaught has so far claimed the lives of more than 45,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children.

The Times likewise said the Yemeni forces had “recently escalated a campaign against ‘Israel’, launching ballistic missiles toward it almost nightly over the past week.”

The daily, meanwhile, noted that the forces had withstood close to 10 years of a ferocious Saudi-led war on the Arab Peninsula nation as well as intense ongoing American and British aggression against the country.

Now, they are “displaying a similar resilience against ‘Israel’,” it stated.

The paper cited Zohar Palti, a former director of intelligence in Mossad, the “Israeli” spy service, and a former director of policy in its ministry for military affairs, as saying, “We have a problem,” adding that the regime on its own, did not have a “patent” for solving the problem.

It also quoted experts as saying that the entity’s “security establishment” had never prioritized Yemen and had not expended efforts in gathering intelligence on the country’s Armed Forces over the years.

“‘Israel’ had “too many balls in the air,” Palti said, referring to its obsession with stopping Iran’s nuclear energy program, its ongoing war on Gaza as well as aggression against Lebanon and Syria.

“It’s a matter of investment,” he said. “It may take days, weeks or months, but in the end we will bring the intelligence.”

The Yemeni troops have, nevertheless, now turned into a “bizarre nuisance” for the entity, the paper wrote.

It cited a unique drone strike by them that saw the aircraft taking a different route, flying in from the west over the Mediterranean coast and evading the regime’s missile systems and hitting an apartment building in Tel Aviv, the entity’s economic heart, killing one man and wounding several other people.

“The warhead of one ‘intercepted’ missile badly damaged a school in a ‘Tel Aviv’ suburb this month, landing at night when the building was ‘empty.’ Another missile got through and struck a playground in ‘Tel Aviv’, damaging the surrounding apartment buildings and slightly wounding 16 people,” the daily reported.

It also pointed to the entity’s ramping up of its “tough talk” concerning Yemen, such as prime minister Benjamine Netanyahu’s claiming that the country “will learn what Hamas, Hezbollah, the [Bashar] Assad regime, and others have learned.”

“We are just getting started with them.” Israel Katz, the entity’s war minister, also alleged, vowing to “hunt” Yemen’s leaders.

The daily cited director of the World Health Organization, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who was at the International Airport at Yemen’s capital Sana’a during an “Israeli” attack, as saying that the aggression had damaged the air traffic control tower, the departure lounge, and the runway at the facility.

It also cited analysts as noting that damaging Yemen’s national infrastructure was not likely to stop the country’s forces from striking the occupied territories.

The forces have, themselves, similarly vowed to sustain their operations until the entity ceased its regional violations.