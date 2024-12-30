Yemen: 13 Anti-‘Israel’ Ops in 10 Days

By Staff, Agencies

The spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced on Sunday that the country’s missile units have carried out at least 13 operations against “Israeli” targets in the past 10 days, demonstrating support for Palestinians in Gaza amidst the entity’s genocidal war.

Saree further stated that most of the attacks targeted “Tel Aviv” in the central part of the occupied territories, using hypersonic ballistic missiles.

According to Saree, Yemen’s Armed Forces undertook the operations in defense of their country and in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza between December 19 and 28.

On Saturday, Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a missile strike against a strategic “Israeli” military position in the northern part of Al-Naqab [Negev] Desert in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the “Israeli” occupation since the entity launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

Yemen’s Ansarullah resistance movement has been also targeting ships linked to “Israel”, the United States, or the United Kingdom to force an end to the genocidal war on Gaza.

These operations have effectively shut down the “Eilat” port south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for the “Israelis”.