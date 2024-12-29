Bibi Hospitalized as Thousands of Palestinians Lack Saving Medical Treatment!

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is expected to undergo prostate removal surgery on Sunday after being diagnosed with a urinary tract infection resulting from a benign prostate enlargement.

Netanyahu had his hernia removed earlier this year and had a pacemaker [a small device used to treat arrhythmias] fitted the year before.

On a related note, Netanyahu was hospitalized on July 15 last year, after experiencing dizziness, as per a statement from his office. Netanyahu has reportedly suffered from dehydration but is said to be in good condition.

He was repeatedly admitted to "Sheba Medical Center" near "Tel Aviv" for medical evaluations after spending time in the hot weather at Tabariya Lake the previous day. Initial examinations indicated normal findings, with dehydration being the initial evaluation.

His surgery comes at a time when Netanyahu's war in Gaza prevents hundreds of thousands of patients and injured Palestinians from getting life-saving medical treatment.

Just yesterday, the Gaza Health Ministry announced that Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya, the director of Kamal Adwan Hospital, was detained by the “Israeli” occupation forces

after they forcibly evacuated and burned down the hospital, following a weeks-long assault.

The ministry warned on Saturday of a "countdown" until the deaths of patients and the injured that have been forcibly transferred to the Indonesian Hospital, where no water, power, food, or supplies are available, amid the detention of its medical staff as well, making it almost impossible for patients to get the medical treatment they need.