Russia Withdraws from Nuclear Cleanup Agreement

By Staff, Agencies

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree terminating his country’s participation in the framework agreement and Protocol on the Multilateral Nuclear and Environmental Program [MNEPR]. The relevant document was published on the portal of legal information on Saturday.

The MNEPR is an international program designed to facilitate cooperation and assistance in the field of spent nuclear fuel safety and radioactive waste management.

The just-signed decree also renounces the protocol on claims, litigation, and exemption from financial liability to the agreement.

Initially signed in 2003 by Russia and several OECD member countries, the agreement sought to lay a long-term groundwork for multilateral cooperation in solving the acute problem of the disposal of decommissioned nuclear submarines and atomic maintenance ships in the northwest of Russia, as well as cleaning up spent nuclear fuel storage sites.

The agreement also incorporated Belgium, the UK, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, Norway, the US, Finland, France, Sweden, the EU, as well as the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development [EBRD], and the European Atomic Energy Community.

However, cooperation within the agreement framework was halted during a period around 2015 to 2017, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.

Last month, a draft law was introduced in the State Duma, proposing withdrawal from the agreement. The country’s lawmakers said the move would not entail “negative socio-economic, financial and other consequences.”

According to the MNEPR agreement, either party may withdraw upon giving 90 days written notification to at least one of the depositories, namely the Russian Foreign Minister and the Secretary General of the OECD [Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development].