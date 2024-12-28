- Home
- Middle East
- Americas
- Asia-Pacific
- Africa
- Europe
- ISLAMIC RESISTANCE
- Operations
- "Israeli" Terror
- Victories
- Martyrs
- Statements
- SECRETARY-GENERAL
- Full Speeches
- Speech-Reports
- SG
- Voices
- Ten Day Dawn
- The Biggest Crime
- Martyr Leaders
Yemeni Armed Forces Spox: Army Targeted the “Israeli” “Nevatim” Airbase with a Palestine-2 Type Missile
Translated by Al-Ahed News
In a statement issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces, Spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree reaffirmed the nation’s unwavering support for the Palestinian Cause and its commitment to defending Yemen against any foreign aggression.
The statement outlined the successful completion of a military operation targeting the “Israeli” “Nevatim” Airbase in the occupied Al-Naqab [“Negev”].
The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to fighting against the “Israeli” entity until the siege on Gaza is lifted and the aggression ends.
Below is the full statement from the Yemeni Armed Forces:
In the name of Allah, the Most Merciful, the Most Compassionate
He said: {O you who have believed, if you support Allah, He will support you and plant firmly your feet.} (Quran, 47:7)
In solidarity with the oppressed Palestinian people, in response to the ongoing massacres against our brothers in Gaza, and as part of the fifth phase of the support stages in the Battle of the Promised Liberation and the Holy Jihad, and within the framework of responding to the “Israeli” aggression on our country, the missile force carried out a military operation targeting an “Israeli” “Nevatim” Airbase in the occupied Al-Naqab [“Negev”] using a hypersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine-2 type.
By the grace of God, the operation successfully achieved its objectives.
The Armed Forces proudly and honorably salute the massive popular turnout in Sanaa and across various provinces and districts in support of the Palestinian people. They reaffirm to all the great Yemeni people that they remain committed to fulfilling their religious, moral and humanitarian duties by continuing military operations against the “Israeli” enemy until the aggression on Gaza is halted and the siege is lifted.
Allah is sufficient for us, and He is the best disposer of affairs.
Long live Yemen, free, honorable and independent.
Victory to Yemen and all free peoples of the nation.
Sanaa, 27th of Jumada Al-Akhira, 1446 AH
December 28, 2024 AD
Issued by the Yemeni Armed Forces.
Comments
- Related News