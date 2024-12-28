Iran FM Spox: Attack on Kamal Adwan Hospital a “Heinous War Crime”

By Staff, Agencies

Iran has condemned the deadly "Israeli" attack on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, calling it “a heinous war crime” and part of the ongoing genocide in the occupied Palestinian lands.

The Iranian government criticized the silence of relevant international institutions on the matter as “unjustifiable.”

In a statement released on Saturday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei denounced the brutal "Israeli" raid on the medical facility, which caused significant destruction to most of its wards. He described the attack as a war crime, a crime against humanity, and a gross violation of international law and principles.

Baghaei stated that the atrocity aimed to destroy Gaza’s healthcare system entirely, depriving children, women, injured people, and patients of access to basic medical services.

He emphasized that Kamal Adwan Hospital was among the last functioning medical centers in northern Gaza, condemning the "Israeli" military’s attack and forced evacuation of patients and medical staff as “a heinous war crime and part of the ongoing mass murder in occupied Palestine.”

The senior Iranian diplomat also criticized the silence of international institutions, stressing their responsibility to take appropriate action regarding the crime.

According to the World Health Organization [WHO], the "Israeli" military’s storming of Kamal Adwan Hospital rendered the last functional health facility in northern Gaza out of service. Key departments were destroyed by fire during the raid.

Gaza’s Ministry of Health reported that "Israeli" forces have detained dozens of Kamal Adwan Hospital staffers, including its director, Hussam Abu Safia, for interrogation.

The war on Gaza began on October 7, 2023, when the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against the occupying entity in response to its intensified violence against Palestinians.

The "Israeli" military’s onslaught has so far caused the martyrdom of45,736 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 108,038 others. Thousands remain missing and are presumed dead under rubble.

Since October 2023, the "Israeli" entity has systematically blocked the entry of lifesaving food, medicine, medical supplies, fuel, and tents into the besieged Palestinian territory.

Over a year into the campaign of death and destruction, Gaza’s critical infrastructure—including water networks, sanitation facilities and bread mills—has been completely destroyed.