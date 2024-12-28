US: Biden Makes Final Military Aid Push with $1.25bln for Ukraine

By Staff, Agencies

US officials announced on Friday that it is expected to announce that it will send $1.25 billion [€1.2 billion] in military assistance to Ukraine.

According to reports, Biden pushes to get as much aid to Kiev as possible before he leaves office in January

The large package of aid includes a significant amount of munitions, including for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems and the HAWK air defense system.

It will also provide Stinger missiles and 155 mm and 105 mm artillery rounds, officials said.

The officials, who said they expect the official announcement to be made on Monday, spoke on condition of anonymity to provide details that have not yet been made public.

The new aid package comes as Russia launched a barrage of attacks against Ukraine's power facilities in recent days, although Ukraine has said it intercepted a significant number of the missiles and drones.

Russian and Ukrainian forces are also still in a bitter battle around the Russian border region of Kursk, where Moscow has sent thousands of troops from North Korea to help reclaim territory taken by Ukraine.

Earlier this month, senior defense officials acknowledged that the Defense Department may not be able to send all of the remaining $5.6 billion [€5.3 billion] in Pentagon weapons and equipment stocks passed by Congress for Ukraine before President-elect Donald Trump is sworn in.

Trump has long been critical of the amount of military aid Washington has provided to Kiev, raising fears that that flow could stop when he re-enters the White House.

He has also talked about getting some type of negotiated settlement between Ukraine and Russia, saying on the presidential campaign trail that he could end the almost three-year war "in one day".