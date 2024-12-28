Iran Hits Back at AL Claims of Fueling Tensions in Syria

By Staff, Agencies

Iranian foreign minister Abbas Araqchi rebuked the Arab League for accusing Tehran of attempts to foment strife in Syria, reaffirming that the Islamic Republic seeks peaceful transition of power and the formation of an inclusive government in Syria.

In an Arabic message posted on his X account on Friday night, Araqchi dismissed the Arab League’s allegation that Iran is fueling strife among the Syrian people.

“We, like you, seek calm and prevention of chaos in Syria,” Araqchi said.

“We, like you, are committed to stability, calm, and preventing disorder and chaos in Syria, for very clear reasons:

-To preserve Syria's territorial integrity;

-To ensure the security of all ethnicities and sects, including Sunnis, Shiites, Alawites, and Kurds;

-To safeguard the sanctity and security of shrines and sacred sites;

-To curb illegal weapons;

-To reject any foreign interference under any pretext;

-To prevent Syria from becoming a haven for terrorism, extremism, and violence;

-To ensure that Syria poses no threat to its neighbors or the wider region;

-To prevent further adventurism and dangerous expansionism by Israel and compel it to evacuate occupied territories;

-And finally, to establish an inclusive government in Syria,” Araqchi said.

He further mentioned that “At the same time, we are concerned about acts of sedition and pretexts designed to divert public and regional attention toward imaginary threats.”

“The seditionists aim to:

-Legitimize the continued occupation of parts of Syrian soil, especially by Israel and the US;

-Justify foreign interference in Syria's internal affairs;

-Deprive segments of the Syrian population from participating in determining their own destiny;

-And ultimately advance their own ambitions and goals by projecting Syria's problems onto foreign sides,” the Iranian foreign minister warned.

“Overcoming the current turbulent period in the region requires rationality, cooperation, partnership, and avoiding divisiveness and short-term opportunism,” he emphasized.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran shares other regional countries' vision for a peaceful and safe transition toward the formation of an inclusive government in Syria with the participation of all groups, ethnicities, and sects. The Islamic Republic also stands ready to help achieve these stated goals,” he concluded.