South Korea’s Constitutional Court Begins Presidential Impeachment Trial

By Staff, Agencies

The Constitutional Court of South Korea has commenced hearings on the impeachment of President Yoon Suk Yeol, who sparked nationwide controversy with his declaration of martial law on December 3, 2024.

Outside the court, Yoon’s supporters defended his decision to deploy the military to arrest what he described as "rebellious progressive lawmakers," insisting that he should be reinstated as president.

Meanwhile, at the National Assembly, progressive lawmakers impeached acting President and Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, despite opposition from the conservative People Power Party. Following this, Finance Minister Choi Sang-mok assumed the role of acting president.

Large-scale daily protests have erupted as public opinion surveys indicate that 75% of South Koreans favor removing President Yoon. Critics argue that martial law can only be justified in the presence of a national emergency, a condition they claim did not exist when Yoon issued the order.

The National Assembly voted to impeach President Yoon on December 14. The Constitutional Court now has 180 days to either uphold the impeachment and remove Yoon from office or reinstate him.

If the impeachment is upheld, a presidential election must be held within 60 days.