Yemeni Missile Targets ’Israel,’ Sirens Sound across Occupied Territories

By Staff, Agencies

A ballistic missile launched from Yemen set off sirens across dozens of towns and cities in the occupied Al-Quds area and southern Al-Naqab [“Negev”].

"Israel’s" “Magen David Adom” [MDA] emergency response service reported one person suffering from shock, according to Channel 12 news.

The "Israeli" military claimed that its anti-air systems intercepted the missile before it entered the skies of the occupied territories.

The Yemeni missile launch followed a US-British airstrike on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, late Friday night. The strike targeted the 1st Armor Division in the city, shaking the area and prompting ambulances to rush to the scene, as reported by Yemen’s Al-Masirah television channel. Yemeni authorities have not yet released information regarding casualties or damages.

Yemen has openly declared its support for the Palestinian struggle against "Israeli" occupation since the entity launched its devastating war on Gaza on October 7, 2023. The aggression followed Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, carried out by Palestinian resistance movements against the occupying entity.

Ansarullah, Yemen’s resistance movement, has also targeted ships linked to "Israel," the United States, or the United Kingdom in an effort to halt the Tel Aviv entity’s war on Gaza.

These operations have led to the shutdown of the “Eilat” port in the south of the occupied territories, causing significant economic setbacks for "Israelis".

The Yemeni armed forces have vowed to continue their attacks until "Israel’s" ground and aerial operations in Gaza come to an end.

So far, "Israel" has caused the martyrdom of at least 45,736 Palestinians, primarily women and children, and injured 108,038 others in Gaza.