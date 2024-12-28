US-UK Airstrikes on Sanaa Spark Yemeni Pledge of Escalation

By Staff, Agencies

American and British aircraft launched fresh airstrikes on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, targeting the Ma’een District on Friday, though no casualties were reported.

"I heard the blast. My house shook," a Sanaa resident told AFP late Friday.

“Israeli” media quickly denied any involvement of the entity in these operations.

Nasr al-Din Amer, an official from the Ansarullah movement, stated that Yemen’s attacks on "Israel" will intensify and not decrease. He stressed that stopping the aggression in Gaza is the only way to prevent further Yemeni military responses.

A statement from Ansarullah reiterated that "Israeli" aggression only strengthens the resolve of the Yemeni people to continue supporting Palestinians.

The assault follows Thursday’s strikes by "Israel" on Yemeni infrastructure, including Sanaa’s international airport, which left six dead.

On Friday, tens of thousands of Yemenis gathered in Sanaa to protest the strikes and show solidarity with Palestinians.

"The equation has changed and has become: airport for airport, port for port, and infrastructure for infrastructure," protester Mohammed al-Gobisi declared. "We will not get tired or bored of supporting our brothers in Gaza."

Rallies under the slogan “We firmly stand with Gaza, the glory… without limits and without red lines” took place in Sanaa and several provinces, including Saada, Hudaydah, Hajjah and al-Mahwit. Protesters carried Yemeni and Palestinian flags, chanting, “We will continue to bomb you… escalation for escalation.”

Similar demonstrations were reported in provinces like Raymah, ?Amran, Dhale, Lahij, Ma’rib, al-Bayda, Taizz, Ibb, and Dhamar. Protesters called for intensified retaliatory actions by Yemeni armed forces.

"Israel" launched its war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, following Hamas’s Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, conducted in response to the entity’s decades-long violence against Palestinians.

The onslaught has resulted in at least 45,436 Palestinian martyrdoms, mostly women and children, and over 108,038 injuries. Thousands remain missing under rubble.