Escalation for Escalation: Yemenis Flood Streets in Support of Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Yemenis have staged new weekly rallies in the capital, Sana’a, and several provinces across the country to reiterate their support for the Palestinians against “Israel’s” genocidal war.

On Friday, the demonstrators staged rallies in the capital Sana’a, and the provinces of Sa’ada, Hodeidah, Hajjah, and al-Mahwit under the slogan “We firmly stand with Gaza, the glory…without limits and without red lines,” carrying the Yemeni and Palestinian flags.

Similar rallies also took place in the provinces of Raymah, ?Amran, Dhale, Lahij, Ma’rib, al-Bayda, Ta’izz, Ibb, and Dhamar.

The protesters voiced their solidarity with the Palestinians in defiance of the “Israeli” strikes on Yemen, chanting “We will continue to bomb you…escalation for escalation.”

They hailed the latest Yemeni operations conducted earlier in the day against “Israeli” targets, calling on the armed forces to intensify their retaliatory operations.

Yemeni army spokesman said on Friday that the armed forces conducted drone and missile attacks on “Israel’s” Ben Gurion airport, “a vital target” in Yaffa, and an “Israeli”-linked ship in the Arabia Sea, in response to “Israel’s” aggressions on Yemen and Gaza.

At least six people were martyred and 40 others injured when “Israel” launched air raids on Sana’a International Airport, Red Sea ports, and power stations on Thursday.

A statement, issued at the protests, slammed the “shameful” silence of some Arab regimes and the international community on “Israeli” crimes.