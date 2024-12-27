“Israeli” Settler Stabbed to Death in “Herzliya”; Five Soldiers Killed near Jabalia

By Staff, Agencies

An “Israeli” settler has been killed in a stabbing attack in “Herzliya” in northern “Tel Aviv”, with the occupying entity’s media reporting the apprehension of a Palestinian youth.

Local reports claimed on Friday that the assailant who stabbed and killed the “Israeli” settler, a woman in her 80s, in “Herzliya” was a 28-year-old Palestinian from the occupied West Bank.

The woman was stabbed multiple times and her death was declared upon arrival at the “Tel Aviv” hospital.

The Palestinian was shot on the scene and arrested by police, with reports falling short of providing any details on his condition.

The “Israeli”-occupied territories have been on high alert since the entity launched a genocidal war on Palestinians in the besieged Gaza Strip on October 7, 2023.

The southern Gaza Strip has been almost razed to the ground and most its 2.3 million people have since been displaced, with humanitarian conditions being miserably in tatters.

In another development on Friday, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas, said one of its fighters had detonated himself with an explosive belt that targeted five soldiers in Tel al-Zaatar neighborhood of Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza Strip.

“In a complex operation, one of the Qassam fighters managed to blow himself up with an explosive belt in a Zionist force of 5 soldiers, killing and wounding them,” the brigades said in a statement.

“As soon as the rescue forces advanced to the scene, our fighters sniped two of them and showered them with a number of Zionist-made hand grenades in the Tal al-Zaatar area east of al-Jabalia camp in the northern Gaza Strip.”