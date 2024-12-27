No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

WHO Chief Stranded After ’Israeli’ Attack on Sanaa Airport

WHO Chief Stranded After ’Israeli’ Attack on Sanaa Airport
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 2 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

World Health Organization [WHO] chief Tedros Ghebreyesus revealed that he narrowly escaped harm after "Israeli" forces targeted Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Thursday.

The strike occurred just meters away as the WHO delegation prepared to board their flight.

While Ghebreyesus and his team remained unharmed, the runway was severely damaged, delaying their departure. The delegation had been in Yemen to assess the dire health and humanitarian situation in the country.

According to Ghebreyesus, the airport was struck moments before departure, with one crew member injured and at least two civilians killed in the attack.

"The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge just meters from us, and the runway were damaged. We must now wait for repairs to leave," he stated.

Despite the ordeal, Ghebreyesus confirmed, "My UN and WHO colleagues and I are safe."

The strikes extended beyond Sanaa to the Red Sea port town of Ras Issa, with "Israeli" jets targeting what they claimed to be Ansarullah "military infrastructure."

Damage was also reported at power stations and key transport hubs, which the "Israeli" military accused of facilitating Iranian weapon supplies.

Ansarullah has vowed to persist in its retaliatory actions against "Israel" until its aggression against Gaza ceases. The resistance group recently launched a missile and two drones into occupied territories. Over the weekend, a Yemeni missile struck “Tel Aviv”, injuring 16 “Israelis”.

Ansarullah's determination underscores its role in resisting regional aggression and supporting oppressed peoples, particularly in the face of the ongoing attacks on Gaza.

Israel WHO Yemen ansarullah

Comments

  1. Related News
WHO Chief Stranded After ’Israeli’ Attack on Sanaa Airport

WHO Chief Stranded After ’Israeli’ Attack on Sanaa Airport

2 hours ago
Yemen Announces Targeting ’Ben Gurion’ Airport with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile, Carrying 2 Other Ops

Yemen Announces Targeting ’Ben Gurion’ Airport with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile, Carrying 2 Other Ops

5 hours ago
“Israel” Conducts New Aggression on Yemen: Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port Attacked

“Israel” Conducts New Aggression on Yemen: Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port Attacked

6 hours ago
Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen’s Hypersonic Missiles Surprised Enemy

Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen’s Hypersonic Missiles Surprised Enemy

6 hours ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 27-12-2024 Hour: 02:22 Beirut Timing

whatshot