WHO Chief Stranded After ’Israeli’ Attack on Sanaa Airport

By Staff, Agencies

World Health Organization [WHO] chief Tedros Ghebreyesus revealed that he narrowly escaped harm after "Israeli" forces targeted Yemen's Sanaa International Airport on Thursday.

The strike occurred just meters away as the WHO delegation prepared to board their flight.

While Ghebreyesus and his team remained unharmed, the runway was severely damaged, delaying their departure. The delegation had been in Yemen to assess the dire health and humanitarian situation in the country.

According to Ghebreyesus, the airport was struck moments before departure, with one crew member injured and at least two civilians killed in the attack.

"The air traffic control tower, the departure lounge just meters from us, and the runway were damaged. We must now wait for repairs to leave," he stated.

Despite the ordeal, Ghebreyesus confirmed, "My UN and WHO colleagues and I are safe."

The strikes extended beyond Sanaa to the Red Sea port town of Ras Issa, with "Israeli" jets targeting what they claimed to be Ansarullah "military infrastructure."

Damage was also reported at power stations and key transport hubs, which the "Israeli" military accused of facilitating Iranian weapon supplies.

Ansarullah has vowed to persist in its retaliatory actions against "Israel" until its aggression against Gaza ceases. The resistance group recently launched a missile and two drones into occupied territories. Over the weekend, a Yemeni missile struck “Tel Aviv”, injuring 16 “Israelis”.

Ansarullah's determination underscores its role in resisting regional aggression and supporting oppressed peoples, particularly in the face of the ongoing attacks on Gaza.