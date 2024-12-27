“Israeli” Prosecutors Launch Investigation into Bibi’s Wife

By Staff, Agencies

Sara Netanyahu, wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, is under investigation by “Israeli” prosecutors over allegations of attempting to influence a witness involved in her husband's ongoing corruption trial.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara announced the probe on Tuesday, citing findings from an exposé aired by “Israeli” Channel 12 last week.

The attorney general stated, “An investigation should be opened into suspicions of witness harassment and obstruction of justice regarding the findings of the Uvda show,” emphasizing that the rule of law applies to all individuals.

The Channel 12 report revealed WhatsApp messages showing Sara Netanyahu instructing a former aide to organize protests against political rivals and intimidate a key witness in the case.

The trial, which began in 2020, revolves around charges against the prime minister, including bribery, fraud, and breach of trust.

Netanyahu has consistently denied the charges, claiming they are part of a politically motivated campaign against him.

Defending his wife during a Likud Party meeting on Thursday, the prime minister dismissed the allegations as “yet another baseless attack on my family.”

Sara Netanyahu has previously faced legal trouble. In 2019, she accepted a plea deal admitting to the misuse of public funds for private catering expenses, leading to an order to repay the misused funds and pay an additional fine.