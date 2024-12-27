Blood on Their Hands: The US and Its Covert Operations

By Mohamad Hammoud

The United States presents itself as a champion of democracy, justice, and human rights; however, the reality is that it often undermines countries that oppose its interests. This is sometimes done openly, but more frequently, it occurs through covert operations. The US history is rife with clandestine activities that have resulted in the deaths of innocent people. While the government routinely denies responsibility, the truth inevitably surfaces over time.

From orchestrated assassinations to acts of sabotage, these operations reveal a troubling willingness to violate the sovereignty of other nations in pursuit of American goals. Recent revelations, including Seymour Hersh's exposé on the sabotage of a Russian pipeline to Europe, illustrate the lengths to which the US will go to achieve its objectives.

The Pipeline Sabotage: A Recent Revelation

Veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh recently published a report confirming that the United States was behind the sabotage of the Nord Stream gas pipelines, which transport gas from Russia to Europe. According to Hersh, U. Navy divers, with assistance from Norway, planted explosives on the pipelines during NATO exercises in June 2022, which were later detonated remotely. The operation aimed to cut off Russia's ability to earn billions from natural gas sales while weakening its political leverage over Western Europe, thereby bolstering US influence in the region. However, this sabotage did not only harm Russia; it also jeopardized the energy security of US allies in Europe. Such actions not only endanger lives and livelihoods but also undermine the principles of self-determination and respect for national sovereignty that the US claims to uphold. As expected, the White House and the CIA have denied these allegations, labeling them as "completely and utterly false."

The Beirut Massacre: A Historical Precedent

One of the most infamous US covert operations was the 1985 Beirut car bombing, which targeted Shia cleric Sayyed Mohammad Hussein Fadlallah. On March 8, 1985, a car bomb exploded near Fadlallah's residence in the Bir al-Abed neighborhood of Beirut, killing 80 people—mostly civilians and schoolchildren—and injuring around 200. The bombing was a failed assassination attempt by a Lebanese counter-terrorism unit linked to the CIA. This tragic event highlights the moral bankruptcy of such tactics and questions the effectiveness of assassination as a political tool. The Beirut incident serves as a historical precedent for the US's ongoing practice of using covert operations to eliminate perceived threats. The indiscriminate nature of these attacks often leads to collateral damage, resulting in the loss of innocent lives and further destabilizing regions already grappling with conflict. Instead of fostering peace and stability, these actions perpetuate cycles of violence and retaliation.

Operation Ajax: The 1953 Iranian Coup

Operation Ajax, the 1953 coup d'état in Iran, exemplifies how American interests have often taken precedence over democratic values. Orchestrated by the United States and the United Kingdom, the operation aimed to overthrow Iran's democratically elected Prime Minister Mohammad Mossadegh and reinstate the Shah, Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, a dictator who ruled with an iron fist. Mossadegh had nationalized the Iranian oil industry, threatening the profits of the British-owned Anglo-Iranian Oil Company (now BP). The CIA, under President Dwight D. Eisenhower, launched Operation Ajax, involving bribery, propaganda, and orchestrated protests to create unrest. The coup successfully removed Mossadegh, leading to the Shah's increasingly autocratic rule.

This intervention not only set the stage for decades of authoritarian governance but also fostered deep-seated resentment toward the United States, culminating in the Iranian Revolution of 1979.Operation Ajax clearly illustrates the US willingness to support dictators when it aligns with its interests. This pattern is evident in contemporary US foreign policy, where leaders like “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are backed despite their controversial actions, including military operations resulting in civilian casualties.

A Pattern of Covert Operations

The US has a long history of engaging in covert operations that undermine foreign governments and destabilize regions. The assassination of Chilean President Salvador Allende in 1973, orchestrated by the US government, exemplifies the extent to which American interests have been prioritized over the democratic will of the people. The resulting military dictatorship led by Augusto Pinochet was marked by widespread human rights abuses, further tarnishing the US image abroad.

More recently, targeted killings of suspected “terrorists” through drone strikes in Pakistan, Yemen, and Somalia have raised serious ethical concerns. These strikes often result in civilian casualties, generating resentment and opposition against the US in regions where it seeks to establish influence. The reliance on drones as a primary tool for counterterrorism reflects a shift toward remote warfare that lacks accountability and transparency.

Trust Issues and Ethical Compromises

Given this history of covert operations, the United States cannot be trusted. Time and again, the U.S. demonstrates that when it is in its geopolitical interest to support authoritarian regimes or engage in acts of sabotage, it will do so without hesitation. Whether it is supporting dictators like the Shah of Iran or backing leaders such as Netanyahu, whose military actions have led to significant civilian casualties, the US consistently prioritizes its interests over ethical considerations.

This willingness to instigate violence, including the killing of innocent people to achieve political goals, reveals a fundamental flaw in American foreign policy. The promotion of democracy and human rights becomes secondary to strategic interests, fostering a pattern of behavior that breeds distrust and animosity toward the US on the global stage.

Conclusion

The pattern of covert military operations, sabotage, and assassination carried out by the United States underscores a troubling aspect of its foreign policy. While framed as necessary measures for national security and the promotion of democracy, these actions often lead to devastating consequences for innocent civilians and the stability of entire regions. Seymour Hersh's revelations about the Nord Stream pipeline sabotage, alongside historical events like the Beirut massacre and Operation Ajax, serve as stark reminders of the moral compromises inherent in American interventionism.