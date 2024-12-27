Yemen Announces Targeting ’Ben Gurion’ Airport with Hypersonic Ballistic Missile, Carrying 2 Other Ops

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni armed forces announced on Friday carrying out a specific military operation targeting the “Israeli” “Ben Gurion” Airport in the occupied area of Yaffa [Tel Aviv] using a hypersonic ballistic missile of Palestine2 type.

According to the forces’ spokesperson Brigade General Yehya Saree, the operation came in support of “the Palestinian people and their Mujahideen and in response to the massacres against our people in Gaza, and within the fifth stage of the supportive stages in the battle of the promised conquest and the holy jihad, and in retaliation to the ‘Israeli’ aggression against our country.”

“The missile succeeded in reaching its target despite the enemy's censorship, and the operation resulted in casualties and the cessation of navigation at the airport,” Saree confirmed.

In parallel, he disclosed that “The UAV force of Yemeni Armed Forces carried out a military operation targeting a vital target of the ‘Israeli’ enemy in the occupied area of Yaffa with a drone, and the operation achieved its goal successfully.”

Saree further mentioned that “The UAV force also carried out a military operation targeting the ship [Santa Ursula] in the Arabian Sea east of Socotra Island with a number of drones, and the hit was direct.”

“The ship was targeted owing to the violation of ban decision of entry to the ports of occupied Palestine by the company that owns the ship,” he added, recalling that “Earlier, the ‘Israeli’ enemy launched several raids on civilian facilities in both Sana'a and Hodeidah, resulting in martyrs, injuries and material damage.”

Meanwhile, the Yemeni spokesperson vowed that “This aggression will only increase the determination and resolve of the great Yemeni people to continue supporting the Palestinian people, in fulfillment of their religious, moral and humanitarian duty.”

“The Armed Forces, with the help of Allah Almighty, possess the capabilities that enable them to expand the target bank in occupied Palestine to include more vital facilities belonging to the enemy, and their operations will not stop until the aggression on Gaza stops and the siege is lifted,” Saree concluded.