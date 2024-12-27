53 Martyrs after “Israeli” Forces Raid Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” occupation troops raided Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza early Friday, hours after airstrikes on a nearby building caused the martyrdom of 53 people, including medical staff.

Prior to the raid, the military forced dozens of sick and injured patients to evacuate the hospital, leaving approximately 75 patients stranded in the facility's courtyard, which has faced continuous attacks for weeks.

At dawn, “Israeli” tanks, backed by quadcopter machine guns, advanced toward the hospital, detonating explosives at its northern gate and back entrance. These blasts caused severe damage and ignited fires in nearby buildings. Around 7:15 a.m. [05:15 GMT], “Israeli” forces ordered the hospital's director and remaining patients to evacuate within 15 minutes via loudspeakers.

The death toll from Thursday's airstrikes near the hospital rose to 53, with Kamal Adwan Hospital’s director, Hussam Abu Safiyyah, confirming that five staff members were among the casualties.

In the early hours of Friday, “Israeli” airstrikes targeted several areas in Gaza, causing the martyrdom of at least nine Palestinians, including women and children.

Local sources reported that four people were killed in the Shujaiya neighborhood of Gaza City when a house belonging to the Abu Beid family was bombed.

A young girl was killed in the Sedra area of Gaza City when her family’s home was struck, while in Rafah, a woman died from injuries sustained in an airstrike on her home in the Nassr neighborhood.

Three more Palestinians lost their lives, and several others were injured when “Israeli” forces bombed the Harara family home near the Al-Istijaba Mosque in Gaza City’s Sabra neighborhood.

On Thursday, “Israeli” airstrikes also targeted Al-Awda Hospital, injuring the medical director and six staff members, according to Gaza’s field hospital director. Earlier that day, a clearly marked press vehicle outside the hospital was bombed, causing the martyrdom of five Palestinian journalists.