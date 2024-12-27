Response Ready: Missile fired from Yemen Hits ‘Tel Aviv’ after ‘Israeli’ Airstrikes

By Staff, Agencies

“Israeli” reports mentioned that sirens sounded over a large part of the occupied Palestine territories following a missile attack from Yemen.

According to the “Israeli” media, the missile targeted “Tel Aviv” early Friday. The attack prompted “Israeli” settlers to rush to shelters.

“Israel’s” emergency services reported that 18 settlers were injured in “Tel Aviv” while attempting to reach the safety of shelters.

Videos shared online showed “Israel’s” Iron Dome missile defense system failing, as it attempted to intercept the incoming projectile.

The missile strike reportedly forced half of the occupied territories into lockdown, with “Israeli” outlets describing the incident as a failure of the entity’s defensive measures.

The attack also caused a shutdown of “Ben Gurion” Airport.

It came hours after “Israeli” warplanes conducted airstrikes on Yemen’s capital Sana'a, and the port city of Hodeidah.

“Israeli” airstrikes hit Sana’a international airport and other locations in Yemen on Thursday.

Reports said the airport was struck by “more than six” attacks with raids also targeting the adjacent al-Dailami air base,

A series of strikes were also carried out against a power station in Yemen’s strategic western port city of Hodeidah, the al-Masirah television channel reported.

The spokesman for Yemen's Ansarullah movement, Mohammed Abdulsalam, called the strikes “a Zionist crime against all the Yemeni people.”