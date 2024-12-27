“Israel” Conducts New Aggression on Yemen: Sanaa Airport, Hodeidah Port Attacked

By Staff, Agencies

In a new aggression, “Israeli” warplanes have conducted multiple airstrikes on several strategic sites in Yemen, including Sana’a International Airport, amid heightened regional tensions over “Israel’s” genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The entity launched air raids on the airport in the capital, Sana’a, and the adjacent al-Dailami air base as well as a power plant in the port city of Hodeidah on Thursday.

The “Israeli” military said its strikes also targeted other facilities at Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports.

Yemeni sources said the strikes left three people martyred and 14 others wounded or missing.

Two of the victims lost their lives in the strikes at Sana’a airport that also injured 11 others, while one person was martyred and three were missing at Ras Issa port.

The strikes reportedly took place during a speech by the leader of Yemen's Ansarullah resistance movement Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi.

“Israeli” officials have vowed to strike Yemen after the country ramped up its attacks on “Israeli” targets in retaliation for the genocidal war on Gaza.

Commenting on the strikes, Ansarullah's spokesman Mohammed Abdul-Salam said in a post on X, “Targeting Sana'a International Airport and other civilian infrastructure is a Zionist crime against all the Yemeni people.”

He stressed that such attacks won’t stop Yemen from conducting operations in support of the Palestinian people.

“If the Zionist enemy thinks that its crimes will stop Yemen from supporting Gaza, it is delusional, and Yemen will not abandon its religious and humanitarian principles, God willing.”