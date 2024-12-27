Sayyed Al-Houthi: Yemen’s Hypersonic Missiles Surprised Enemy

By Staff, Agencies

The Leader of the Yemeni Ansarullah revolutionary leader Sayyed Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi has termed Yemen’s launch of hypersonic missiles at “Israeli” targets “a very important achievement”, that has surprised the enemies.

“Yemen's supersonic missile operation, which penetrated the enemy's systems, is a great and very important achievement, and the enemy and the Americans are aware of it,” Sayyed Al-Houthi said in a televised speech on Thursday evening.

The firing of hypersonic missiles, he said, has caused immense disappointment among the political and security apparatus of “Israel” and the United States.

"The ‘Israeli’ enemy was surprised by the speed of operations on the Yemen front and spoke with despair about it," Sayyed Al-Houthi said Thursday.

“While the enemy was boasting that the momentum was in its favor, it was surprised by the continuation of the operations on the Yemeni front,” he said, emphasizing that “Israel” “is not capable of confronting us”.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also touched on Yemen’s targeting of “Israeli”-linked vessels in the Red Sea, which have forced ships to detour around the Cape of Good Hope, extending the journey by up to three weeks.

“The enemy knows that our naval operations will continue and will have a significant impact on its economic situation.

“The enemy has admitted that it is not able to face the challenge of Yemen because Yemen relies on faith, knowledge and insight,” Sayyed Al-Houthi underlined.

“The enemy’s media and officials admit defeat and say that Eilat port is deserted and out of operation,” he added.

The Yemeni leader further underscored that the “Israeli” financial market indices and currency plunged after the missile operation on southern suburb of “Jaffa” last week.

Sayyed Al-Houthi also touched on a major Yemeni operation against the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier which was preparing to conduct a large-scale act of aggression against Yemen.

“The ship was so close to Yemen that it could carry out hostile operations against our country, but the US literally failed to carry out its operations and only fired a few limited shots, which resulted in the martyrdom of some Yemeni citizens,” he said.

“It was the fourth time that the American ship was targeted. It was an important, bold and very powerful action that no one in the world has dared to do against aircraft carriers since the end of World War II.

“As a result of the attack on the warship, an American F-18 jet which is one of the most important and expensive fighters of the country, was shot down," he added.

Sayyed Al-Houthi said the fact that the US military has admitted to having mistakenly shot down the F/A-18 Super Hornet jet over the Red Sea vividly points to its state of failure, incapability and utter confusion.

“Western reports and analyses indicate that the attack on the American ship has changed the concept and tactics of naval warfare forever. Such ships can no longer claim deterrence because the Truman strike group had to flee and retreat to over 1,500 km from Yemeni ports."

In parallel. Sayyed Al-Houthi touched on the “Israeli” occupation of new Syrian lands after the ouster of President Bashar al-Assad, saying the entity is seeking to dominate the Arab country’s water resources.

“From now on, Jordanians will have to pay the Zionist entity in order to have access to water. Therefore, the Zionist entity will take the Jordan River under its control so that it can use it for ransom.”

“Israel”, Sayyed Al-Houthi said, continues to expand its occupation in Syria, where it has already seized "almost 95% of the area of ??Al Quneitra province and is currently advancing towards Dara'a and south of Damascus".

Sayyed Al-Houthi went on to slam the “Israeli” attacks on Syrian villagers, including in Maariyah in Dara’a, where a Syrian protester was shot and wounded during an angry demonstration against the “Israeli” military presence.

“The Zionists plan to disarm the people of this area so that they can complete their project. The Zionists have beaten the residents of these villages.”

He also said “Israel” “seeks to present the image of victory in Lebanon, especially after failing to achieve its goal of destroying Hezbollah” through repeated violations of a ceasefire.