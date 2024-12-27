No Script

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

Hezbollah Denounces “Israel”-US Aggression on Yemen

folder_openLebanon access_time 2 hours ago
Translated by Al-Ahed News

Hezbollah issued a statement condemning the recent “Israeli”-American aggression on Yemen.

Hezbollah issued the following statement:

Hezbollah strongly condemns the extensive “Israeli” aggression on Yemen, carried out with the participation of American and British forces. This attack, targeting civilian, economic and vital facilities, constitutes a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws. It is yet another display of arrogance, brutality and open warfare against the peoples of our Arab and Islamic region, particularly in Palestine, Lebanon and Syria.

This latest assault on Yemeni territory reflects the enemy's failure to counter Yemeni military strikes and the steadfast support of the courageous Yemeni people for Palestine's rightful struggle. It further underscores Yemen’s unwavering commitment to backing the proud and resilient people of Gaza.

Hezbollah reaffirms its full solidarity and unwavering support for the steadfast and resilient Yemeni people. It expresses confidence in Yemen’s courageous and wise leadership, which continues to lead its people on the path of dignity and resistance against aggression.

We call upon all free people of the world, as well as honorable and resistant forces across the Arab and Islamic region, to unite in confronting this aggression and to raise their voices against the international community’s silence and complicity. In the face of this Zionist enemy and its supporters, steadfastness and resistance remain our only options.

Israel Palestine Yemen Hezbollah GazaStrip

Comments

