New Breach to Ceasefire: IOF Infiltrate Wadi al-Hujair in South Lebanon
By Staff, Agencies
In yet another violation of the ceasefire agreement, “Israeli” occupation forces infiltrated the strategically sensitive Wadi al-Hujayr, a region that has been inaccessible to them during the war due to the Lebanese Resistance.
“Israeli” tanks and bulldozers advanced Thursday morning from the Taybeh Project toward the town of al-Qantara, then proceeded into Wadi Al-Hujair.
In parallel, the Lebanese Army closed the road leading to Wadi Al- Hujair, starting at its checkpoint near Qaaqaaiyet al-Jisr. Meanwhile, “Israeli” Merkava tanks patrolled the area, while extensive sweeps of the surrounding forests were carried out.
Meanwhile, residents of al-Qantara and Aadchit al-Qusayr fled towards Ghandouriyeh as “Israeli” occupation forces pushed deeper into the area.
“Israeli” forces launched a series of machine gun bursts from al-Qantara toward Wadi Al- Hujair, while residents were fleeing the area.
Earlier, an “Israeli” airstrike targeted early Wednesday the Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon, Lebanon's state media reported, denouncing it as a breach of the November 27 ceasefire agreement between "Israel" and Hezbollah, which ended over one year of war.
