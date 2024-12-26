- Home
Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack
By Staff, Agencies
Japan Airlines announced on Thursday that it had experienced a cyberattack, leading to delays for both domestic and international flights but later confirmed it had identified and resolved the issue.
L, Japan’s second-largest airline after All Nippon Airways, shared on the social media platform X: "We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status."
The airline also announced a temporary suspension of ticket sales for flights departing Thursday, adding, "We apologize for any inconvenience caused."
This incident places the airlines among the growing number of Japanese organizations targeted by cyberattacks.
In 2023, Japan’s space agency JAXA reported a suspected cyber intrusion, though no sensitive data was compromised. The same year, Nagoya Port suffered a ransomware attack.
Additionally, Japan's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity [NISC] was reportedly infiltrated by hackers for nine months in 2023.
According to public broadcaster NHK, disruptions in JAL's baggage check-in system caused delays for over a dozen flights at various Japanese airports, though no widespread cancellations or major disruptions were reported.
