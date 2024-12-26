No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack

Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack
folder_openAsia-Pacific... access_time 8 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

Japan Airlines announced on Thursday that it had experienced a cyberattack, leading to delays for both domestic and international flights but later confirmed it had identified and resolved the issue.

L, Japan’s second-largest airline after All Nippon Airways, shared on the social media platform X: "We identified and addressed the cause of the issue. We are checking the system recovery status."

The airline also announced a temporary suspension of ticket sales for flights departing Thursday, adding, "We apologize for any inconvenience caused."

This incident places the airlines among the growing number of Japanese organizations targeted by cyberattacks.

In 2023, Japan’s space agency JAXA reported a suspected cyber intrusion, though no sensitive data was compromised. The same year, Nagoya Port suffered a ransomware attack.

Additionally, Japan's National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity [NISC] was reportedly infiltrated by hackers for nine months in 2023.

According to public broadcaster NHK, disruptions in JAL's baggage check-in system caused delays for over a dozen flights at various Japanese airports, though no widespread cancellations or major disruptions were reported.
JA

 

Comments

  1. Related News
Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack

Japan Airlines Hit by Cyberattack

8 hours ago
Iran: Our Military Forces Ready to Confront All Threats

Iran: Our Military Forces Ready to Confront All Threats

9 hours ago
Yemeni Forces Target “Israel’s” Industrial Zone

Yemeni Forces Target “Israel’s” Industrial Zone

11 hours ago
Iran Slams “Israel’s” Audacious Confession of Haniyeh’s Assassination

Iran Slams “Israel’s” Audacious Confession of Haniyeh’s Assassination

one day ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 26-12-2024 Hour: 04:07 Beirut Timing

whatshot