Iran: Our Military Forces Ready to Confront All Threats
By Staff, Agencies
The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps [IRG] Navy Rear Admiral Alireza Tangsiri stressed the military forces’ preparedness to confront any threat.
Tangsiri underlined that Iranian military forces are completely ready to face any maritime threats affecting the fleet of cargo and commercial ships of the country.
He also dismissed claims there have been threats to Iran’s commercial shipping activities, saying ships owned or operated by the country are sailing safely in international waters thanks to the protection provided by the Iranian military forces.
Tangsiri was responding to a question about whether Iranian ships have been facing threats in international waters amid heightened tensions between Iran and the “Israeli” entity because of the ongoing regional conflicts.
He said Iranian military forces continue to escort the country’s cargo and commercial ships.
“Thanks to God, today [Iran’s] shipping lanes enjoy absolute security and this is a sign of the readiness of the armed forces in the sea,” said the senior IRG commander.
He also reiterated that no alien ships have entered Iran’s territorial waters in the Gulf.
“There is absolute security in the Gulf. There are movements [of ships] but not of the type that can disrupt our security,” he said.
