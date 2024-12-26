Genocide Continues: ‘Israel’ Martyrs 5 Palestinian Journalists in front of A Hospital in Gaza

By Staff, Agencies

Gaza health ministry announced that the new “Israeli” strikes have martyred more than several people, including five journalists, and wounded several more in the besieged Palestinian territory.

In one of the latest attacks on Thursday morning, five journalists were martyred after “Israeli” warplanes struck a vehicle carrying a press crew in front of Al-Awda Hospital in central Gaza.

The journalists worked for the Al-Quds Al-Youm television channel.

The vehicle was marked as a media van and was used by journalists to report from inside the hospital and Nuseirat camp, Palestinian media and local reporters said.

Earlier, at least five people were martyred and 30 others were injured after “Israeli” warplanes bombed a Palestinian home in Gaza City’s al-Zaytoun neighborhood, the medics reported.

They warned the death toll could rise as many remained trapped under the rubble.

Another strike on a residential apartment in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood of Gaza City killed ten citizens.

“Israeli” occupation forces also continued extensive bombing operations around Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza.

To the south of Gaza, “Israel’s” bombings of homes and other residential buildings in Rafah caused several fatalities and dozens of injuries.

The “Israeli” genocide in Gaza has martyred more than 45,300 Palestinians so far, leaving over 107,800 others injured.

According to a fresh UN report, more than 14,500 children have been martyred so far in Gaza with thousands more believed to be still trapped or buried under the rubble.

A senior resistance security official revealed the discovery of a spy device network inside a hospital in Gaza which was planted by “Israeli” forces to monitor Palestinian movements for targeted strikes.

The official told Al-Haris Platform that the resistance’s security team acted on a tip from a local resident.

A covert security unit inspected the site. Initial checks confirmed the “block” was modified to conceal surveillance equipment.

The security official praised the citizen who reported the device.

“Their alertness saved lives, protected the home front, and strengthened security awareness,” the official said.

He called on Palestinians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious objects or activities.

“Every contribution fortifies our resilience and thwarts the enemy’s plans,” he added.