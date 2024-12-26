Yemeni Forces Target “Israel’s” Industrial Zone

By Staff, Agencies

The Yemeni army announced that its forces have conducted another drone operation targeting the “industrial zone of the ‘Israeli’ entity in the occupied Askalan area.

Army spokesman Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the announcement on Wednesday.

The operation, he said, “achieved its goal successfully.”

According to Saree, the two-stage operation by the Yemeni Air Force included a strike on a vital “Israeli” position in the occupied Yaffa area as well. In the other stage of the operation, the industrial zone was hit.

Yemen’s courageous operations against “Israel” and in support of the Palestinians are an eyesore to the adversaries of the Axis of Resistance.

Such operations have intensified in the recent past.

On Tuesday, a Yemeni missile struck a military site in “Tel Aviv's” southern suburb of “Jaffa”. Askalan saw another Yemeni drone strike on Monday. And on Saturday, a missile strike near "Tel Aviv" injured 20 settlers.

Yemen’s army has made it clear that these operations are not going to stop unless the regime stops its vicious campaign of genocide in the besieged Gaza Strip.