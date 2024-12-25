Eric Trump Shares Meme Highlighting Father’s Expansionist Aspirations

By Staff, Agencies

Eric Trump shared a humorous meme on X, depicting his father, President-elect Donald Trump, as "shopping" for entire regions on Amazon. The imaginary cart included Canada, Greenland and the Panama Canal, marked with a “free delivery” option. Eric captioned the post with, “We’re so back!”

The post follows Trump’s controversial remarks about these regions and his intentions upon returning to the White House in January. Last week, Trump reiterated his past proposal to purchase Greenland from Denmark, which has governed the territory for over 300 years. On Truth Social, Trump claimed the acquisition is essential “for national security and freedom worldwide.”

On Saturday, Trump criticized Panama's “exorbitant” canal fees, suggesting the US could seek to regain control over the vital waterway, which handles 5% of global trade. He condemned the 1999 transfer of the canal to Panama as a poor decision.

Earlier this month, Trump suggested Canada should become the 51st US state. He initially made the comment during a dinner with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who opposed Trump's proposed tariffs over border issues. Trump reiterated his stance in a post, calling the idea “great” and celebrating it with, “51st State!!!”

According to the New York Post, Trump allies believe he is serious about acquiring Greenland and reclaiming the Panama Canal. A source close to Trump stated, “The president is 100% serious,” adding that he believes empires must expand to thrive.

However, officials from Greenland and Panama have dismissed Trump’s ambitions. Greenland's Prime Minister Mute Egede firmly declared the island “is ours” and “not for sale.” Similarly, Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino emphasized that the canal “belongs to Panama” and will remain so.

Canadian leaders have also downplayed Trump’s remarks. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre and Ontario Premier Doug Ford both stated that Canada would “never” become part of the US, while Prime Minister Trudeau has yet to comment.