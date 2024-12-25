Iran Slams “Israel’s” Audacious Confession of Haniyeh’s Assassination

By Staff, Agencies

Iran's permanent representative and ambassador to the United Nations, Amir Saeid Iravani, sent a letter to the UN Secretary-General and Security Council, condemning "Israel's" clear acknowledgment of its responsibility for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

The letter emphasized the legitimacy of Iran's defensive response and reaffirmed Tehran's stance, asserting that the “Israeli” entity represents the greatest threat to regional and global peace and security.

"This audacious and shameless confession to the assassination of a political leader within the sovereign territory of a United Nations Member State once again underscores the international responsibility of the ‘Israeli’ entity for its acts of terrorism and aggression," Iravani stated during the UN session.

He further stressed that “The continued silence of the Security Council, entrusted with the primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, would not only embolden this terrorist regime for the commission of more atrocious crimes but also undermine the core principles upon which the United Nations was founded.”

“Israeli” Security Minister Israel Katz, speaking at an event on Monday, confirmed for the first time that “Israel” was responsible for the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this summer.

During his address, Katz also issued a stern warning to the Yemeni Resistance which has recently launched missile attacks on "Israel".