No Script

Please Wait...

search
close

Leader of Martyrs: Sayyed Nasrallah

 

  1. Home

Explosion Wreaks Havoc in Russian Shopping Mall

Explosion Wreaks Havoc in Russian Shopping Mall
folder_openRussia access_time 3 hours ago
starAdd to favorites

By Staff, Agencies

A major fire occurred at a shopping mall in the southern Russian city of Vladikavkaz on Wednesday morning, after a powerful explosion went off inside, according to officials and media reports.

The incident took place at the Alania Mall, a major shopping and entertainment center in the capital of the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania in the North Caucasus. The emergency services said one person was killed and two others were injured, citing preliminary reports from the scene. The fire affected around 800 square meters and was put out in about an hour, according to official updates.

The mall was opened in 2015 and has a total area of 28,000 square meters, including the basement and four floors above ground. The damaged part is at the top center of the building, according to footage shared by the Emergencies Ministry, which shows shattered windows and smoke coming out of the gaps, with a heavily damaged canopy over the central entrance.

An explosion strong enough to shake the entire building caused the fire, witnesses told the media. TASS cited official sources as saying a gas leak caused the blast. Other outlets suggested that a gas cylinder was the likely cause. The fourth floor hosts a food court, and the building is not connected to the gas mains, according to North Ossetian Governor Sergey Menyailo.

Media sources identified the person killed in the incident as a 57-year-old woman, though it was not immediately clear whether she was an employee or a customer.

Russia fire

Comments

  1. Related News
Explosion Wreaks Havoc in Russian Shopping Mall

Explosion Wreaks Havoc in Russian Shopping Mall

3 hours ago
Putin: No Conversation with Trump in Over Four Years

Putin: No Conversation with Trump in Over Four Years

5 days ago
Gazprom Shares Hit Lowest Level Since 2009 Amid Geopolitical, Market Pressures

Gazprom Shares Hit Lowest Level Since 2009 Amid Geopolitical, Market Pressures

7 days ago
Russian Chemical Defense Chief Killed in Moscow Blast

Russian Chemical Defense Chief Killed in Moscow Blast

8 days ago

Alahednews Copyright Alahednews @ 2024
Last Update: 25-12-2024 Hour: 01:51 Beirut Timing

whatshot