Yemen Warns US: Your Fourth Aircraft Carrier An Easy Target

By Staff, Agencies

The member of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mohammad Ali al-Houthi warned the United States against further aggression against the Arab country, vowing that Yemeni forces can easily destroy American warships near Yemeni waters.

Al-Houthi made the remarks during an address in the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on Tuesday.

He was responding to the US military's announcement of deploying a fourth aircraft carrier to Yemen and stockpiling ammunition for potential strikes.

“Take lessons from the three carriers that already left Yemeni waters. Their withdrawals are documented, influenced by Yemeni armed forces, drone strikes, missile attacks, and naval operations,” he said, referring to repeated attacks by Yemeni forces on American warships in the region.

Earlier this week, the US military announced it was sending USS Harry S. Truman to replace the previous carriers.

“If this [fourth] carrier does not leave and instead remains to safeguard US shores, it will become an easy target for our armed forces. The Yemeni people are not intimidated by your capabilities,” Houthi stated.

The Yemeni official emphasized that the Yemeni military has demonstrated its ability to operate far beyond coastal boundaries.

“Our forces can target any naval presence in the Red Sea from land, without relying on direct sea access,” he said.

The Yemeni official further issued a warning to Saudi Arabia, urging them to “rein in the Americans from targeting Yemen, or American interests across the Middle East will be struck.”

“For us, there are no red lines. Any American interest, if necessary, will be targeted and attacked at the appropriate time. Do not expect leniency or regret.”

In parallel, Al-Houthi addressed threats by “Israeli” officials, who claimed the entity has long arms and could deal severe blows to Yemen, asserting that Yemen is far beyond “Israel’s” reach.

“The Jewish community, including those who once lived in Yemen, knows well that Yemenis differ profoundly from the Arab normalizers you may encounter,” he said.